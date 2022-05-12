Target shoplifters use fire as distraction to escape with stolen items

Target employees in Fort Lauderdale were forced to evacuate the retail store after shoplifters set a fire to create a diversion.

Fort Lauderdale fire and police rescue teams responded to a Target store Wednesday night after shoplifters set clothes on fire.

Smoke and flames filled a section where the fire was started, setting off the sprinkler system, an employee told WSVN.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 213.49 -5.62 -2.56%

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The flames burned for at least half an hour before an employee used a fire extinguisher to put it out, WSVN reports. No injuries were reported.

The subjects remain at large as police continue to investigate the store theft.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FOX Business reached out to Target for a response to the incident.