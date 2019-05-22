Target shares pop as in-store, online sales fuel 1Q earnings beat

Target shares popped on Wednesday after the retailer posted higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings, underscored by both improved in-store and online sales.

Continue Reading Below

Companywide, revenue was $17.6 billion in the three months through May 4, better than analysts predicted. Profits were $795 million, or adjusted to $1.53 per share, higher than Wall Street expected.

E-commerce sales at the Minneapolis-based retailer grew 42 percent year-over-year, while same-store sales increased 4.8 percent.

Target reiterated its full-year profit guidance of as much as $6.05 per share.

"Throughout this year, we will continue to extend the reach of our same-day fulfillment options, strengthen our portfolio of owned and exclusive brands, remodel and open more stores and invest in our team." CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

This is a developing story.