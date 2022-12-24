Target recalls over 200,000 weighted blankets after two kids die, children can 'become entrapped' in product

Target is recalling around 204,000 Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two kids died after reportedly "became entrapped" in the blanket's cover, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A recall information page on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website states that a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina reportedly "became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket" and died after suffocating in April 2022.

In total, Target has received "four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets," including the two deaths, according to the commission.

The commission states that children can become "entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket."

SAMSUNG RECALLING OVER 663,000 TOP-LOAD WASHING MACHINES OVER FIRE HAZARD

Target is asking customers who bought the product to stop using the weighted blanket and contact the store for a refund.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The blankets were sold exclusively at Target from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40.

"We send our deepest condolences and support to the family that lost their loved ones. As soon as we became aware of the situation, we acted quickly to begin removing Pillowfort Weighted Blankets from our assortment and have pulled all of these items from sale," a Target spokesperson told FOX Business. "In cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the product manufacturer, we are also initiating a full product recall and are in the process of alerting consumers. If a guest owns any of these products, they should immediately stop using them and return them to Target for a full refund."