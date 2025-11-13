Target launches ‘10-4’ training, encouraging workers to smile at customers

Target launched a new internal training program aimed at helping new hires enhance the in-store customer experience.

The internal team member training program, called "10-4," was shared with Target's team heading into the holiday season, which is the most critical time for retailers as it accounts for a significant portion of its annual revenue. For the 2025 holiday season, the National Retail Federation projected that consumers may collectively spend $1 trillion.

It means retailers are in overdrive to drum up traffic and boost sales. Target is also in the midst of a massive turnaround under new CEO Michael Fiddelke, who is specifically focused on boosting the guest experience to help turn around the company's sales slump.

As part of the training program, new hires are taught a standard for guest engagement. If employees are 10 feet away from a shopper, they should smile, make eye contact and wave. They are also taught to use friendly, approachable and welcoming body language, according to Target.

However, if they are within four feet of the shopper, they should personally greet the guest, smile and initiate a warm and helpful interaction, according to Target.

Target specified that these are guidelines that are part of the internal training program and are not policy.

Target spokesperson Brian Harper-Tibaldo told FOX Business that "with enhanced training focused on kindness and generosity, our team is working hard to make every visit magical, and we’re so grateful for all they do."

Target announced Fiddelke's appointment as CEO in late August, tasking him with reigniting growth and reversing its declining sales.

In its latest fiscal quarter, the company reported $25.2 billion in sales, down just under 1% from a year ago. The company blamed the dip on shoppers pulling back on merchandise, though that was partly balanced out by stronger non-merchandise sales, like services. Sales at stores open at least a year fell nearly 2%, with in-store sales dropping more than 3%.

Online sales, however, grew a little over 4%. Overall, operating income totaled $1.3 billion, down about 19% from last year.

Target is expected to report its third-quarter earnings Nov. 19.