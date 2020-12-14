Target extending holiday hours, trimming coronavirus senior hours to one day a week

Target is extending its store hours by an hour this holiday season, giving shoppers more time to safely browse the aisles during the last-minute shopping rush.

Beginning this week, most Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight, Target confirmed to FOX Business.

Previously, most locations closed by 11 p.m., according to Target's website. However, it's recommended that guests still check their local store, as hours will vary by location.

The extra shopping hour will help to reduce congestion in its stores, which has increased during the pandemic. During its third quarter, customer traffic rose 4.5% while average dollars spent rose 15.6%.

Although its store hours have been extended, the big-box retailer confirmed that it cut down on its vulnerable shopping hours last month.

In November, the retailer began to dedicate only one morning a week to its most at-risk customers, down from two days a week.

On Tuesdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Target stores will be open only for shoppers who are over 65 years old, pregnant women and those defined by the CDC as vulnerable or at-risk, according to Target's website.

However, if no vulnerable guests are waiting to shop and other guests are waiting, Target said employees may decide to open the store to all guests.

Store capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will still apply.