Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Target

Target extending holiday hours, trimming coronavirus senior hours to one day a week

Most Target stores will be open until midnight

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 14

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Target is extending its store hours by an hour this holiday season, giving shoppers more time to safely browse the aisles during the last-minute shopping rush.

Continue Reading Below

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TGTTARGET CORP.170.88-0.80-0.47%

Beginning this week, most Target stores will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight, Target confirmed to FOX Business.

Previously, most locations closed by 11 p.m., according to Target's website. However, it's recommended that guests still check their local store, as hours will vary by location.

TARGET LETTING SHOPPERS RESERVE SPOTS IN LINE AS PART OF NEW COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Shoppers wear protective masks inside a Target Corp. store in New York, U.S., on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The extra shopping hour will help to reduce congestion in its stores, which has increased during the pandemic. During its third quarter, customer traffic rose 4.5% while average dollars spent rose 15.6%.

Although its store hours have been extended, the big-box retailer confirmed that it cut down on its vulnerable shopping hours last month.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

In November, the retailer began to dedicate only one morning a week to its most at-risk customers, down from two days a week.

On Tuesdays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Target stores will be open only for shoppers who are over 65 years old, pregnant women and those defined by the CDC as vulnerable or at-risk, according to Target's website.

However, if no vulnerable guests are waiting to shop and other guests are waiting, Target said employees may decide to open the store to all guests.

Store capacity limits and social distancing guidelines will still apply.