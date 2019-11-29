Target will start Cyber Monday on Sunday

Target will get an early jump start on Cyber Week this year, the company said Friday.

Continue Reading Below

The retailer announced it will begin special online deals for Cyber Week, which normally begins on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, on Sunday. The week of sales will continue all the way through to Monday, Dec. 9.

"On the heels of Black Friday weekend, we’re kicking off Cyber Week a day early to give guests an opportunity to continue shopping and saving on doorbusters from the comfort of their own homes," Target Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Digital Officer Rick Gomez said in a statement, according to the press release.

TARGET HAS BIG SUCCESS WITH SMALL STORES

"Throughout our extended Cyber Week sale, we’re offering great deals on top items to help guests prepare their home for holiday visitors, shop for everyone on their list and even pick up a little something for themselves," he added.

Target's doorbuster deals, which will go until Monday, Dec. 2, include $80 off iPad 7th generation, 30 percent off apparel, a TCL 43-inch TV for $219.99, plus a $20 Target GiftCard, 40 percent off bed and bath and significant savings on toys including brands like Hot Wheels, Barbie and Disney, according to the company.

WALMART VS. TARGET: THIS RETAILER BOASTS 'SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE' WITH WEALTHIER SHOPPERS

Other deals throughout the week include 30 percent off kids’ bedding and decor on Dec. 3, up to 50 percent off power shave, power dental and hair appliances on Dec. 4, apparel and accessory deals on Dec. 5, 30 percent off men’s and women’s C9 performance wear on Dec. 6, buy-one-get-one video games and board games on Dec. 7, 15 percent off coffee and espresso makers on Dec. 8 and up to 50 percent off "top gifts" on Dec. 9.

"This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target," Gomez said when the store announced its Black Friday deals, adding, "Our teams will be ready to help guests shop and save with ease this holiday season."

Target's sales in the third quarter of 2019 increased 4.5 percent, reflecting a 2.8 percent growth in stores and a 1.7 percentage point contribution from digital sales, according to the company.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS