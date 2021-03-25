Target, Costco among major retailers planning to close on Easter Sunday

Some of the nation's largest retailers will be shutting their doors on April 4 in order to observe the Easter holiday.

Many of these stores, deemed essential during the pandemic due to their ability to deliver essential supplies, are recognizing the need to give their employees the day off after such a trying year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Here are the stores that will be closed on Sunday, April 4:

Aldi

Best Buy

Costco

Lowe’s

Target

Tractor Supply Company (including Petsense retail stores)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"As we near the one-year anniversary of the pandemic’s impact, we continue to recognize and thank our more than 300,000 associates who have demonstrated, again and again, their passion and commitment to serving our customers,” said Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison.

This will be the second Easter holiday set against the pandemic.