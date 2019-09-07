Tailgating season is here, and so are the latest tech trends to up your game

‘Tis the season for football, beer, grilling and chilling in your favorite parking lot ahead of the big game.

Celebrating National Tailgating Day (the first Saturday in September), Fox & Friends had Kurt Knutsson break down some of the newest tech trends in the time-honored tradition.

Here are some of the latest upgrades on the market to elevate your game:

Polar Bear Coolers

The insulated cooler brand uses technology to keep ice fresh for up to three days.

Omaha Steaks Tailgate Kit

Have a ton of mouths to feed? The meat delivery service now custom builds tailgate care packages that can be upgraded to king cuts – with the option for a 72 oz. top sirloin.

Meater Block

The meat-cooking sensor works with an app to alert tailgaters when their meat is prepared to their liking. The technology taps into the exact temperature needed to reach a rare to well-done meal with rechargeable probes.

Traeger Tailgater Grill

An on-the-go grill breaks down to help tailgaters pack light when they hit the road. The 62-pound grill also smokes, bakes, roasts and braises.

ION Audio Block Rocker Plus

The portable speaker doubles as an AM/FM radio to tap into highlights and pre-game broadcasts, and comes with the ability to MC the party with a microphone outlet.

Wheels and a battery-powered system keep the Bluetooth ready device at the helm to pump up the jams.

For more on these technologies and others, check out TheCyberGuy.com.

