Taco Bell surveillance footage shows moment manager allegedly poured boiling water on customers

Two Taco Bell customers are suing the company after a store manager allegedly poured boiling water on them, and now their attorneys have shared video evidence supporting their case.

Surveillance footage from the Dallas, Texas, fast food spot shows multiple angles of the alleged incident, said to have taken place on June 17. In it, a store employee can be seen holding a bucket and pouring liquid onto people who appear to be customers. The lawsuit states that the alleged attack took place after Brittany Davis and her 16-year-old niece identified in court documents as "C.T." complained that their order was not prepared correctly.

"Why did these innocent victims have to suffer life-altering burns and psychological trauma over a TACO?!" attorney Ben Crump tweeted after sharing the footage. "There’s NO excuse for the actions of the store employees & management. We need a full investigation into this violence & why an employee had a firearm on Taco Bell property!"

The lawyer also stated that one employee appeared to show a gun.

Crump, a civil rights attorney who gained prominence when he represented the family of George Floyd, is representing Davis and C.T. along with attorney Paul Grinke.

Grinke also shared the video with local Fox4, and told the station in an interview that another store employee threatened to fight C.T.

"She didn't back down, but she didn't raise her arms, she didn't try to attack anyone. And at that point they were doused with boiling water," Grinke said.

The footage was released after a judge ordered Taco Bell to turn it over.

The complaint says that the boiling water soaked into their clothes, making the burning worse. When they fled the Taco Bell and got into a car to go to the emergency room, C.T. immediately took off her clothes, but Brittany started having seizures, the complaint states. When they got to the hospital, they claim, C.T. "ran naked into the emergency room to get help for Brittany[.]" When hospital staff eventually cut Brittany’s clothes off, some of her skin came off with it, the complaint says, and she had to be sedated and intubated before being airlifted to an ICU burn unit.

By the time she reached the burn unit, the complaint claims, Brittany had at least ten seizures. Her injuries allegedly include "deep burns on her chest and stomach with significant damage to her brain function due to the seizures causing her to lose some of her memory." C.T., meanwhile, had "severe burns to her face, chest, legs, arms, and stomach," which are expected to result in facial discoloration and scarring, according to the complaint, with the skin on her body bubbling.

In a statement, Taco Bell said they "take the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers seriously," that they are in contact with the owner that particular franchise, and that they would not comment on the specifics of the litigation.