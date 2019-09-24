Starbucks' 'Siren's Blend' is 1st new coffee line in 2 years

Starbucks unveiled its first new coffee blend in nearly two years on Tuesday, with a portion of sales proceeds tabbed to support women working in the global coffee industry.

Continue Reading Below

The medium-roast “Siren’s Blend” launched across Starbucks’ base of more than 8,000 U.S. store locations, including company-operated and licensed franchises. From its debut on Tuesday through National Coffee Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, Starbucks will equally distribute 15 cents from every purchase to the International Women’s Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls, two organizations supporting women active in coffee origin communities within the company’s supply chain.

“Every aspect of this coffee’s journey was touched by women — from sourcing, roasting and blending to the design on the bag. Siren’s Blend tells a story of the impact women have at Starbucks and in the coffee industry at large,” the company said in a blog post on its website.

Siren’s Blend will be available year-round at Starbucks stores in whole-bean, 16-ounce bags. It is Starbucks’ first new line since January 2018, when “Starbucks Blonde Espresso” went on sale.

Advertisement

The Siren’s Blend name is derived from Starbucks’ logo, which features a siren on a green background. The blend, which features notes of citrus and chocolate, is based on a similar blend that was offered at Starbucks stores in the late 1990s, called Siren’s Note.

“We first tried to recreate the blend exactly how it was in 1998, but flavor in origin evolves over time just as coffee-drinking culture has in our stores,” said Mary Mayorquin, Starbucks’ senior manager of global coffee strategy and development. “We decided to go back to the drawing board and focus on creating a modern twist to an old favorite.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS