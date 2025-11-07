Starbucks apologizes after Bearista cup launch sparks chaos: 'Exceeded even our biggest expectations'

Starbucks has issued an apology to customers after the release of its limited-edition teddy bear–shaped holiday cup sparked chaos.

The Seattle-based coffee giant launched its 2025 holiday menu and merchandise on Thursday, including the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup, which retails for $29.95.

The collectible cup — shaped like a bear and topped with a green beanie lid — went viral online and sold out quickly, leaving fans scrambling to get their hands on one.

"The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and, despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast," a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business in an email.

The spokesperson added, "We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused."

In Harris County, Texas, law enforcement was reportedly called to a Starbucks after customers began fighting inside the store and refused to leave, local outlet KHOU 11 reported, citing Harris County Precinct 4.

The dispute reportedly started over the popular Bearista cups.

Across social media, customers shared stories of waking up early and driving to Starbucks stores, only to discover shelves were already empty.

"I got to my Starbucks at 5:02am and they were sold out," one user wrote on Starbucks’ promotional video for the bear. "They just opened their doors at 5am. … I just went to two other Starbucks in a matter of 24 minutes from doors opening, and they too were sold out."

Another customer said they drove to five locations and still could not get their hands on one.

"I got up at 4am and drove to a location that specifically said it would have this cup," the user wrote. "I was first in line, they didn’t have it. I drove to four more locations, none of them had it and said they never did."

Starbucks 2025 holiday menu also includes the return of seasonal favorites, such as the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte and Iced Gingerbread Chai.

"This year we are leaning into the nostalgia of Starbucks holidays from our customers’ favorite seasonal beverages to iconic holiday cups, to shelves stocked with Christmas Blend and premium merchandise, including the popular glass Bearista cup," the Starbucks spokesperson added.

Fox News Digital's Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.