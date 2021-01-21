Inauguration protests damage Seattle's Original Starbucks, Amazon Go store

Starbucks and Amazon stores were targeted Wednesday night after a group of rioters damaged property in downtown Seattle following President Joe Biden's inauguration.

Three suspects were arrested for causing property damage, burglary and felony assault, according to police, after the group marched around in the downtown area of the city. Seattle police say the group vandalized numerous buildings with graffiti, "utilized smoke canisters, and dragged various objects into roadways to create barriers and obstructions."

The Pike Place Starbucks store, otherwise known as the Original Starbucks, and an Amazon Go location were among the damaged properties.

According to police, one man was arrested in connection to the burglary and property damage to the Starbucks located within the historic Pike Place Market. The store's windows were smashed and there is now caution tape spanning the perimeter of the shop, according to images posted on the department's Twitter page. The Pike Place store was established in 1971 as the coffee giant's first location.

Likewise, authorities released images of a damaged Amazon Go store. The Twitter images also show graffiti on some of the boarded-up windows. Amazon occupies close to 13 million square feet of current and future space, according to Geek Wire.

Despite their ties to the area, the stores were among "multiple" vandalized sites, according to police.

The protests ensued around 4 p.m. when individuals dressed mostly in black began to gather in Occidental Park in the Pioneer Square neighborhood, according to police. The group then marched toward downtown Seattle while police monitored.

Some members of the group lit a large American flag on fire, tore down plywood window coverings and broke several windows before police attempted to get them to disperse multiple times throughout the night.

The group had initially been carrying a sign that read "Abolish ICE," (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) while another banner suggested they were protesting Biden and law enforcement, according to reports.

Aside from storefronts, several vehicles in the area were also reportedly damaged. At one point, the protesters lit an American flag on fire in the middle of an intersection, which was "quickly put out," according to Seattle's KING-TV, the NBC affiliated station in Seattle,

The incident reflected a similar protest in Portland where a group of people, carrying anti-Biden and anti-police signs, damaged the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon.

Both cities have been sites of frequent protests, many involving violent clashes between officers and demonstrators, ever since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Representatives for Starbucks and Amazon did not return FOX Business' requests for comment.

The Associated Press and Fox News' David Aaro contributed to this report.