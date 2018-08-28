Sears shares rally as company expands Amazon partnership

Sears shares rallied Tuesday after the company announced that it has expanded its tire partnership with Amazon nationwide.

Sears teamed up with Amazon in May, launching at 47 Sears Auto Centers in eight metropolitan areas. The ship-to-store tire solution program provides full-service tire installation and balancing for customers who purchase any brand of tires – including DieHard – on Amazon, and is now available nationwide, including in Alaska and Hawaii.

"The response from Amazon customers around this program has been extremely positive," said Mike McCarthy, general manager of Sears Automotive in a statement. "Our competitive bundled price for tire installation, which includes the installation of the tire, wheel balancing, valve stem or tire pressure monitor rebuild kit and the tire disposal fee is resonating with these customers.”

Amazon customers simply select their tires, the Sears Auto location and their preferred date and time for the tire installation. Sears Auto Center then contacts them to confirm their appointment.

Shares of the struggling retailer, Sears are down 69% year-to-date.