These Sears and Kmart stores are closing, liquidation sales to start this week

Transform Co. is preparing to close more Sears and Kmart stores as the company moves toward small-format locations.

The stores on the chopping block include 21 Sears locations in 15 states and five Kmarts in three states and Puerto Rico, according to the company. Liquidation sales are expected to start at those stores later this week.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last fall. Its parent company is now trying to expand by opening new small-format Home & Life stores. It’s also preparing to add several hundred smaller Sears Hometown stores which had been sold off in 2012.

In a statement announcing the latest round of closures, the company said it believes this is “the right course for the company” to accelerate its small-store expansion.

The stores will close in late October, the company said. Sears Auto Centers at the affected stores will close later this month.

The company said employees will be offered the same number of weeks of severance offered when Sears Holdings Corp. filed bankruptcy in 2018 — former employees told Vox it was eight weeks, but it reportedly hasn't been easy for them to get paid.

Transform Co. said it couldn’t rule out more store closures in the future.

“Our goal remains to return the company to profitability and preserve as many jobs as possible in the communities we serve,” the company said in a statement.

A dismantled sign sits leaning outside a Sears department store one day after it closed as part of multiple store closures by Sears Holdings Corp in the United States in Nanuet, New York, U.S., January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar TPX IMAGES OF THE DA Expand

Here are the stores set to close (stores with * have a Sears Auto Center):

Kmart 1625 W Redlands Redlands, California

Kmart 14011 Palm Drive Desert Hot Springs, California

Kmart 159 Wilbraham Road Palmer, Massachusetts

Kmart 975 Fairmount Avenue Jamestown, New York

Kmart Puerto Rico Hwy 3 Plaza Guayama Guayama, Puerto Rico

Sears* 2500 Riverchase Galleria Birmingham, Alabama

Sears* Somersville Road Antioch, California

Sears* 8501 W Bowles Avenue Littleton, Colorado

Sears* 6200 20Th Street Vero Beach, Florida

Sears* 901 Us 27 N Sebring, Florida

Sears* 3700 Atlanta Hwy Ste 270 Athens, Georgia

Sears* 5 Stratford Square Bloomingdale, Illinois

Sears* 2300 Southlake Mall Merrillville, Indiana

Sears* 6501 Grape Rd Us 23 Mishawaka, Indiana

Sears* 6901 Security Sq Blvd Baltimore, Maryland

Sears* 6780 S Westnedge Avenue Portage, Michigan

Sears* 4900 Fashion Square Mall Saginaw, Michigan

Sears* 18777 E 39Th St S Independence, Missouri

Sears* 3 Mid Rivers Mall Drive St Peters, Missouri

Sears 330 Siemers Drive Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Sears* 600 Richland Mall Mansfield, Ohio

Sears* 1101 Melbourne Rd Hurst, Texas

Sears* 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expy Texas City, Texas

Sears* 4812 Valley View Blvd Ne Roanoke, Virginia

Sears* 4700 N Division Street Spokane, Washington

Sears* 100 Huntington Mall Road Barboursville, West Virginia

