San Francisco

San Francisco Walgreens shuts over 'severe rat infestation'

San Francisco was recently rated the fifth-most rat-infested city in the U.S.

Walgreens shares slump after falling short of its expected profits

A Walgreens in San Francisco has been temporarily shuttered because of repugnant rodents overrunning it. 

The Walgreens in question, which is in the city's Noe Valley neighborhood, will not be allowed to reopen until it manages to pass a health inspection, according to a San Francisco Department of Public Health report first noted by SFGate.

FILE - In this March 28, 2020, file photo, a small group of people walk in front of the Golden Gate Bridge at Baker Beach in San Francisco. 

Inspectors ordered the location closed on Nov. 8 after determining the establishment posed "imminent health hazards that could not be immediately corrected."

The inspector's report reportedly claimed that the store's food was "contaminated and/or adultered" by vermin and that gnaw marks and rat droppings were observed on "containers of noodles, flour and other food products." The culprit: a "severe rat infestation."

Walgreens

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance's (WBA.O) COVID-19 test registration system exposed data of potentially millions of people, including their phone numbers and email addresses, Recorde reported.

Walgreens did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The store is the only Walgreen's presently closed in the San Francisco area for vermin-related reasons. The chain recently closed five stores in the city because of rampant theft.

The location's website confirms that it "is temporarily closed and will reopen as soon as possible."

FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh.

According to an October report released by the pest control company Orkin, San Francisco ranked fifth among the "rattiest" cities in the United States, preceded by Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles. Chicago earned the top spot for most rat-infested city. Baltimore followed up in sixth place.