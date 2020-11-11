These retailers are offering Veterans Day discounts

Retailers across the nation are supporting veterans the best way they know how: discounts.

Every year on Veterans Day the country honors the tens of millions of veterans and active-duty military personnel who have served and continue to serve the nation.

For major retailers, this means offering a range of deals dedicated specifically to these men and women and their families. And while products are a nice gesture, other stores are offering freebies.

Some retailers are offering deals for the day or the week, but some companies, such as General Motors, are recognizing veterans throughout the entire month of November through various offers and promotions.

Most businesses will require proof of military service from veterans and military personnel.

Here is a look at the Veterans Day deals this year:

Bed, Bath & Beyond: All veterans, active duty and military spouses get 25% off their entire purchase through Nov. 11. This offer applies to in-store purchases only.

Big Lots: In honor of Veterans Day, Big Lots introduced a year-round 10% discount for all active military personnel and veterans. Customers must be members of the company's Big Rewards program.

Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty service members and their families can get 11% off their total purchase in-store and online.

General Motors: Through Nov. 30, GM is offering service members a slate of discounts on its Buick, Cadillac, GMC and Chevrolet brands. These offers include "exclusive" lease offers and a 20% discount on most Connected Services and OnStar plans.

Great Clips: All veterans and active military personnel are able to receive either a free haircut on Wednesday or they can get a free haircut card to use at a later date.

Home Depot: All active duty, retired military and reservists will get a 10% off military discount on regularly priced merchandise for in-store purchases at participating locations. Home Depot customers are required to show a valid government-issued military ID card to redeem this offer.

Kohls: The company is offering discounts for both online and in-store purchases, in addition to the 15% in-store discount the company offers every Monday for active military, retirees, veterans and their immediate families.

L.L. Bean: Military personnel who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces will get 15% off their entire online or in-store order.

Mattress Firm: Veterans and active-duty military members can take an additional 10% off the company's current Black Friday sale through Nov. 17. This amounts to savings up to 60% off.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: All veterans, active-duty military personnel, retirees, reservists and their dependents will get 25% off qualifying regular and sale-priced items. The discount is for in-store purchases only and will last through Nov. 13.

Target: Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 11, all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families can receive a 10% discount off their entire order. However, some exclusions may apply.

Under Armour: All active duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses and military family members will get 40% off online and in UA Brand House stores.

Walgreens: Veterans, military and their families will get a 20% off in-store discount for regular priced items through Nov. 15. The offer applies to Walgreens and Duane Reade stores.

However, the deals don't stop there. Veterans and active-duty military personnel across America can also receive discounted or even free meals.

These offerings may include a free meal for all veterans and active-duty military members at Applebees, a free cake slice at Cracker Barrel and even a free doughnut of choice to all active military members or veterans at Dunkin'.

