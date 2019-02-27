Rare Tom Brady rookie card sells for $400K at online auction

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady set another record – this time off the field – after a rare autographed version of his rookie card sold for an unprecedented sum during an online auction.

The Brady rookie card, which was part of the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Collection, sold for $400,100 during an event coordinated by PWCC Marketplace and eBay. It sold for the highest auction price ever recorded for a football card, ESPN reported.

"This sale was record-setting but also largely predicted," PWCC Marketplace CEO Brett Huigens said in a statement. "The trading card market is rapidly maturing among tangible asset investors and record prices are becoming increasingly frequent, especially among the market's most desired issues."

Only 100 copies of the rookie card were ever made. PWCC said the card was the “highest quality specimen” of the rare card it has sold.

An unheralded prospect out of the University of Michigan, Brady was famously selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He has led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and has won NFL Most Valuable Player honors three times.