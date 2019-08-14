Soccer star Raheem Sterling, Nike's Jordan Brand in talks for historic endorsement deal: Report

British soccer star Raheem Sterling is said to be in talks with Jordan Brand on a lucrative endorsement deal that would establish him as one of the sport’s first players to sign with the Nike subsidiary.

Continue Reading Below

Jordan Brand offered Sterling, who is currently under contract with Nike, a deal worth as much as $120 million to wear its soccer boots, according to a report from British newspaper The Telegraph. The imprint entered the soccer industry last year in a deal with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Nike representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Jordan Brand is a fledgling player in the soccer world, Nike has been heavily involved for years. Current soccer stars signed to Nike include Cristiano Ronaldo and Alex Morgan. Brazilian soccer star Neymar became the first soccer player to receive a personalized Jordan Brand line of boots in 2016, but he is a Nike endorser.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo Expand

Advertisement

If confirmed, the deal would be among the biggest yet for Sterling, who has emerged as one the Premier League’s biggest stars. Sterling’s current contract with Manchester City is said to be worth up to £300,000 ($361,000) per week through the year 2023.

As a Nike endorser, Sterling starred last year in an individual campaign for the brand after he spoke out against racism in soccer and the British media’s treatment of black athletes.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

At present, Jordan Brand is primarily known for its roster of NBA and NFL stars. The subsidiary signed New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson to a deal earlier this summer.