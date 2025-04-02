QVC announces agreement with TikTok for 24/7 live shopping streams

QVC Group, part of QVC Group, Inc., announced a strategic agreement Wednesday to host 24/7 live shopping streams that feature QVC Group's brands, products and talent on popular social media platform TikTok.

QVC Group, which claims to be the original innovator in live shopping, will allow shoppers to join livestreams on TikTok at any time.

"We are uniquely suited to bring our large-scale, high-volume, live social shopping experience to TikTok, an extremely popular platform with over 170 million users," David Rawlinson II, president and CEO of QVC Group, Inc. said in a statement.

Rawlinson added that the company is excited to share its "powerhouse" lineup of celebrities, hosts, brands and products in the new interactive format.

Since QVC launched on TikTok Shop in August 2024, more than 74,000 TikTok creators have featured QVC items through their shoppable videos and livestreams on the app.

Through the new agreement, QVC Group will make a larger assortment of thousands of brands and products available, according to the statement. Content will also be created solely for TikTok.

"Live shopping on TikTok Shop, which blends entertainment, education and commerce, is redefining how people discover and purchase products they love," said Nico Le Bourgeois, head of U.S. operations for TikTok Shop. "QVC and HSN hosts have mastered live shopping moments for decades, and we're thrilled to bring this entertaining shopping experience to TikTok's community."

Since TikTok Shop launched in the U.S. in 2023, the number of shoppers on the platform each month has nearly tripled.

The company said the partnership will allow QVC Group to connect with even more creators on TikTok, who can share products with their audiences.

Across its video platforms, including HSN, QVC Group produces more live shopping content than its competitors, 40,000-plus hours per year, featuring 100-plus celebrity partnerships and the company's own host-creators, according to the statement.

It offers 400,000 products and ships more than 200 million units a year to customers.

TikTok did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.