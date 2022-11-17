Portland Nike store abruptly closes after brazen shoplifting incidents

A Nike store location in Portland, Oregon, has been closed for weeks after an increase in theft crimes, and there is no indication when it will reopen, local media reported.

"Closed for the next 7 days," a message on the Nike Community Store Portland website reads, KGW8 reported this week.

The message is not new, however, and has been that way for weeks, according to the outlet.

Several people with knowledge of the situation told KGW8 that theft has long been an issue at the store, and shoplifting has increased. A local church that sits near the Nike location has even captured footage of thieves fleeing the store with their arms full of stolen merchandise.

HOW ORGANIZED RETAIL CRIME BECAME A $100 BILLION PROBLEM THAT IS GROWING 'DRAMATICALLY'

"It’s obvious that they’ve stolen something, and they’re looking to unload it somewhere," Pastor Paul Greenidge of New Song Community Church told the outlet.

Similar to other retail chains, security guards and employees at the Nike location are instructed to not try to stop shoplifters in an effort to protect the workers, according to KGW8.

BUSINESSES LEAVING DOWNTOWN PORTLAND OVER 'LAWLESSNESS': REPORT

Meanwhile, Nike customers have been left confused why the store is not opening, not disclosing why its closed or when it will reopen.

"There’s nothing on the door. It doesn’t say anything," said Carmelleta Nash-Pronold after finding the Nike store closed one day. "Usually stores let you know what’s going on."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Nike communications team, asking when and if the store plans to reopen, but did not immediately receive a response. Nike's worldwide headquarters is located just a few miles outside of Portland, in Beaverton, Oregon.

TWO PHILADELPHIA WAWA STORES CLOSE OVER 'SAFETY AND SECURITY CHALLENGES'

Other stores in the city have recently closed in response to crime and safety issues, including a Cracker Barrel restaurant and Starbucks locations.

Thefts have plagued retail chains nationwide in recent years. The National Retail Federation conducted a survey that found organized retail crime increased by 26.5% in 2021, resulting in a multi-billion dollar issue for businesses.

Wawa announced last month that it was closing two locations in Philadelphia due to an uptick in retail crime. Walgreens announced last year that a handful of locations were closing due to rampant theft, while other drug and grocery stores cut hours to help curb potential crimes.

Additionally, Target CFO Michael Fiddelke said on a call with reporters this week that the company has lost $400 million this year, which a spokesperson later attributed to "organized retail crime."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

California was battered by smash-and-grab crimes during 2021’s holiday shopping season that carried over into 2022. Thieves use heavy objects such as crowbars and bats to break into high-end stores, break display cases within the stores and steal anything from jewelry to expensive handbags and sunglasses.