Pier 1 Imports preps bankruptcy filing, layoffs amid sales slump: Report

Pier 1 Imports is preparing to file for bankruptcy and lay off up to 40 percent of its corporate staff after a long-term decline in sales, according to a report on Monday.

The stock tumbled nearly 17 percent on the reported bankruptcy preparations. Trading of the company’s stock was halted late Monday afternoon.

The embattled home goods retailer is also canceling orders as it reworks its business structure, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Roughly 300 employees are expected to be impacted by the layoffs.

Representatives for Pier 1 did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Company executives previously disclosed plans to close about 70 stores in fiscal 2020 as part of turnaround efforts. However, the number of store closures is expected to see a “significant” increase in the restructuring plan.

Pier 1 has posted sales declines in eight consecutive quarters.

