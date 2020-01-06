Expand / Collapse search
Pier 1 Imports preps bankruptcy filing, layoffs amid sales slump: Report

The struggling retailer posted eight straight quarterly sales declines

By FOXBusiness
Pier 1 Imports is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy and cut 40 percent of its staff. video

Pier 1 Imports preparing to file for bankruptcy: Report

Pier 1 Imports is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy and cut 40 percent of its staff.

Pier 1 Imports is preparing to file for bankruptcy and lay off up to 40 percent of its corporate staff after a long-term decline in sales, according to a report on Monday.

The stock tumbled nearly 17 percent on the reported bankruptcy preparations. Trading of the company’s stock was halted late Monday afternoon.

PIRPIER 1 IMPORTS5.17-1.05-16.93%

The embattled home goods retailer is also canceling orders as it reworks its business structure, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. Roughly 300 employees are expected to be impacted by the layoffs.

Representatives for Pier 1 did not immediately respond to a request for comment

FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports on the record number of store closures across the U.S. in 2019 and the major brands lost during the past 10 years. Then, retail analyst Hitha Herzog discusses what retail trends we will likely see in the new decade. Video

Company executives previously disclosed plans to close about 70 stores in fiscal 2020 as part of turnaround efforts. However, the number of store closures is expected to see a “significant” increase in the restructuring plan.

Pier 1 has posted sales declines in eight consecutive quarters.

