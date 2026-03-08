Philadelphia food stand overwhelmed when 600 tubs of onion dip mysteriously appear, prompting investigation

A Philadelphia food stand owner says she was left scrambling after 600 tubs of French onion dip suddenly showed up at her small Center City kiosk, a surprise shipment she never ordered.

Mac Mart owner Marti Lieberman told Fox 29 Philadelphia that she began receiving boxes of "Heluva Good! French Onion Dip" after getting a random email from what appeared to be an overseas promotions company offering the free food.

Lieberman said she never accepted the offer and was shocked when the delivery arrived.

"600 units is quite scary for a small business," she told the local station, noting the kiosk is only about 6 feet by 11 feet.

At first, Lieberman considered giving the dip away to customers, but after speaking with Heluva Good!, she decided to throw all of it out over safety concerns.

"We had to get rid of it because we weren’t sure if any of the units were tainted or if we could make our customers sick," she said.

Heluva Good! representatives told Lieberman they do not run overseas promotions involving the dip, raising questions about where the shipment came from.

"Right away everything started to get weird. I actually got very nervous because we had tried it," Lieberman told Fox 29.

The company believes the dip may have been leftover from a promotional deal with a business in Australia, but how it arrived at the Philadelphia kiosk remains unclear.

Lieberman described the ordeal as a "really weird two days," and said the experience has left her wary of responding to unexpected promotional offers in the future.