400K patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled over fire risk

Over 400,000 patio umbrellas sold at big box retailer Costco have been recalled due to a malfunction that can cause them to burst into flames.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall announcement this week after six reported incidents of product malfunction.

One incident sent one person to a hospital with a smoke inhalation issue.

"The firm has received six reports of the lithium-ion batteries overheating," the commission wrote. "This includes three reports of solar panels catching fire while charging via the AC adapter indoors and two reports of umbrellas catching fire when the solar panel puck overheated and caught fire while attached to the umbrella and one smoke inhalation injury."

The CPSC urged owners of the umbrellas to stop using them immediately.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter."

Consumers can return the umbrellas to any Costco Warehouse location to receive a full refund. Individuals unable to return the product can contact Costco for guidance on receiving a refund.

