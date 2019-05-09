Papa John’s CEO hints Shaquille O’Neal may get his own signature pizza

Papa John’s CEO revealed what NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal’s favorite pizza contains and hinted the former player may get his own signature pie.

Continue Reading Below

In March, Papa John’s announced O’Neal had joined its board of directors and invested in nine Atlanta-area restaurants. The NBA commentator is apparently a fan of pizza as well.

“Shaq’s favorite pizza is an extra large pizza with sausage and extra cheese,” Papa John's CEO Steve Ritchie told Yahoo Finance.

The CEO said O’Neal has been in the company’s test kitchens and has offered a few concoctions of his own and is working on helping the company’s image following the departure of founder John Schnatter who resigned after he admitted he used a racial slur during a conference call with executives last year.

“Shaq is all in,” Ritchie said.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Earlier this week, Papa John’s International Inc. reported a first-quarter loss of $1.7 million after reporting a profit in the same period a year prior.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg PZZA PAPA JOHNS INTL 53.21 +0.95 +1.82%

Fox Business’ Thomas Barrabi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.