Over 85,000 TOMY highchairs recalled over possible loose bolts that pose a fall risk for children

TOMY Company, Ltd is recalling more than 85,000 highchairs in the United States and Canada after dozens of customers reported that loosened bolts that caused their child to fall.

According to an Aug. 31 recall posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, the Japanese toy company said that they voluntarily recalled its Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs.

TOMY said the products are being recalled because the bolts used to secure the seats of its Boon Flair and Flair Elite highchairs can come loose, allowing the highchair's seat to detach from its base and cause children to potentially fall.

The company said that they recalled about 83,000 highchairs in the U.S. and 2,850 in Canada. The company said that they have received reports of 34 incidents of the bolt coming loose in the U.S. resulting in 24 falls, including 11 injuries such as bruising or scratches.

The list of affected model numbers is available on TOMY's website. Parents or guardians can find the model number and manufacturing date code of their highchair on a label underneath the base of the chair.

Flair Elite highchairs have a white and orange plastic seat, a white tray and a metal pedestal base. Flair highchairs have a gray plastic pedestal base and were sold in 10 color combinations.

Company officials and regulators say consumers should stop using any recalled highchairs and contact TOMY for a free repair kit, which includes a set of bolts and split and flat washers.

The highchairs were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and BedBathAndBeyond.com.

The Flair Elite was sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380. The Flair models were sold from January 2008 through February 2021, for between $230 and $250.