Outback Steakhouse giving away 50,000 free steaks: here's how to get one

Want a free steak this week? Outback Steakhouse is giving away 50,000 free steaks through Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

Here's what folks need to do to take advantage of the offer: sign up for the DoorDash delivery service and order at least $20 worth of food from a participating Outback restaurant. Use the code word "STEAK" during Doordash checkout, and you can get a free six-ounce sirloin steak and a free side dish as well, which can include mashed potatoes, a sweet potato, a baked potato, mixed veggies, or steamed broccoli.

The promotion is part of a new partnership between Outback parent company Bloomin' Brands Inc. and DoorDash. You're only eligible to get one free steak.

(Source: Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.)

"We've done a remarkable job growing our own delivery business, and DoorDash adds another layer of accessibility and convenience," David Deno, chief executive officer of Bloomin' Brands, said in a statement. "This partnership opens the door to new customers and gives existing customers another option when they choose to dine with us in the comfort of their own home."

Advertisement

"We're honored to be the first and exclusive delivery provider of Outback, a top-requested restaurant by our customers with nationwide appeal," said Toby Espinosa, VP of business development at DoorDash. "To us, this partnership proves the value of our marketplace, offering an efficient marketing channel, whether for pickup or delivery, for Bloomin' Brands’ favorite menu items across 670 locations."

The 50,000 free steaks offer from Outback is subject to availability.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS