Oscar Mayer ham and cheese loaf recalled after potential cross-contamination

Approximately 2,400 pounds of the Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese Loaf are being recalled over possible cross-contamination with under-processed products, according to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company's ready-to-eat products were produced on Oct. 10 and shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia, and further distributed for retail sales.

The problem was first uncovered when the establishment notified FSIS that the product was sliced using the same equipment as a product that had been under-processed.

The equipment was not cleaned between the products, leading to cross-contamination concerns.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," FSIS said in a statement.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should either be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The ham and cheese loaf packages contain codes from "07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B" through "07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B" on the label.