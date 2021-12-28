Expand / Collapse search
Omicron forces Apple stores to reduce service in New York City

Tech company offering 'limited' in-person shopping

Constellation Research founder and Chairman Ray Wang discusses his outlook on Apple shares and the electric vehicle market. video

Apple's stock value will 'no doubt' hit $3T: Ray Wang

Apple is scaling back services at its New York City stores as the region continues to grapple with a spike in coronavirus cases. 

A message on the tech company’s website says popular locations such as its Fifth Avenue and Grand Central Terminal stores are only "offering online order pick up and limited walk-in services for shopping and Genius Bar support".  

Apple had announced Monday that the stores were closed to all in-person shoppers — but the move was met with backlash on social media, according to the New York Post

An employee at the flagship Apple store on Fifth Avenue points towards a sign explaining the store's closure on March 15, 2020 in New York City.  (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images / Getty Images)

APPLE REINSTATES MASK REQUIREMENT FOR US STORES 

"Sharing an update, which is to say that our NYC stores are accepting limited walk-in for shopping and Genius Bar, as now noted on the stores’ web pages," company spokesperson Nick Leahy told the Post Tuesday morning. 

FOX Business has reached out to Apple for comment. 

Apple store at the Grand Central Station in New York on March 18, 2015. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, Apple reinstated mask requirements at all U.S. stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. 

The mask requirement applies to both Apple employees and customers, according to the company.  

People shop at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on Sept. 24, 2021 in New York City. (Getty Images)

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement. "Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores." 

FOX Business’ Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report. 