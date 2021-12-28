Omicron forces Apple stores to reduce service in New York City

Apple is scaling back services at its New York City stores as the region continues to grapple with a spike in coronavirus cases.

A message on the tech company’s website says popular locations such as its Fifth Avenue and Grand Central Terminal stores are only "offering online order pick up and limited walk-in services for shopping and Genius Bar support".

Apple had announced Monday that the stores were closed to all in-person shoppers — but the move was met with backlash on social media, according to the New York Post.

"Sharing an update, which is to say that our NYC stores are accepting limited walk-in for shopping and Genius Bar, as now noted on the stores’ web pages," company spokesperson Nick Leahy told the Post Tuesday morning.

Two weeks ago, Apple reinstated mask requirements at all U.S. stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The mask requirement applies to both Apple employees and customers, according to the company.

"We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures in stores to support the wellbeing of customers and employees," Apple said in a statement. "Amid rising cases in many communities, we now require that all customers join our team members in wearing masks while visiting our stores."

