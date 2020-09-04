Neiman Marcus expects to emerge from bankruptcy by end-September

Neiman Marcus Group said on Friday it expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by the end of this month under a restructuring plan that is likely to eliminate more than $4 billion of its debt.

Continue Reading Below

HEDGE FUND FOUNDER ARRESTED IN NEIMAN MARCUS-LINKED CASE

The luxury department store chain filed for bankruptcy protection in May, in one of the highest-profile retail collapses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 113-year old company said certain institutional investors will fund a $750 million exit financing package that would fully refinance its debtor-in-possession loan and provide additional liquidity for its business.

NEIMAN MARCUS AT NYC'S HUDSON YARDS COULD BECOME OFFICE

The Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, approved Neiman Marcus' reorganization plan.

Clothing company J.Crew Group Inc said last week it expects to emerge from bankruptcy in early September.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS