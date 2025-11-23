Major retailers and restaurants closing for Thanksgiving: Here’s where you can still shop or eat

Many of the nation's largest retailers and restaurants will close their doors or operate with reduced hours on Thanksgiving Day, as Americans gather with loved ones for the holiday.

Major stores, including Target and Costco, will shutter their doors entirely on Thanksgiving Day. Meanwhile, chains such as McDonald’s and Dunkin’ will largely stay open, though hours vary by location.

Here’s a look at some major U.S. retailers and restaurants and their Thanksgiving Day schedules:

McDonald's

Most McDonald's locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though hours may vary by location, a company spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

Customers are encouraged to use the store locator tool for specific hours, the spokesperson added.

Starbucks

Starbucks' Thanksgiving hours will vary by location, and customers are encouraged to use the coffee chain's app or store locator to confirm local hours, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

"Coffeehouse hours vary by location and may occasionally adjust their hours based on business and customer needs," the Starbucks spokesperson said. "The Starbucks app continues to be the best way for customers to find a coffeehouse, check hours, order ahead and pay."

Chipotle

Chipotle restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving.

"On these days, you’ll need to look for alternative dining options, as the Chipotle team also gets a time to enjoy the holidays with their families," the company said in a statement.

Dunkin'

Many Dunkin’ locations will remain open, but hours will vary by location, a spokesperson told FOX Business.

"While many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Thanksgiving, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting," the spokesperson said.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving so "our restaurant teams can spend time with family and friends," according to the company’s website.

Denny's

Denny’s restaurants will be open nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

The restaurant chain will serve holiday-themed meals including the Turkey Feast Sandwich and Turkey and Dressing Dinner, the spokesperson said.

Denny's also offers a Holiday Turkey Bundle for four, starting at $54.99. The meal includes turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of a second side. Pecan and pumpkin pies are also available for purchase.

Whole Foods Market

Most Whole Foods stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though with modified hours.

"Many of our stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We're closed on Christmas Day. Check your local store page for details," according to the company's website.

Trader Joe's

All Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

"All Trader Joe's stores will be closed on Thursday, November 27th, so our Crew Members can spend Thanksgiving with family and friends," the company said in a statement.

Costco

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, according to the retail giant's website.

Walmart

Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen at 6 a.m. for Black Friday, FOX 4 reported.

Publix

Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, according to the company’s website.

Target

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

"Guests can still shop 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app — including the Target Circle exclusive Deal of the Day — for pickup or delivery after the Thanksgiving holiday," the retailer said.

Aldi

Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

Best Buy

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, according to its website.

Walgreens

Most Walgreens stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

"Please check the store locator for local store hours," the company said in a statement.

Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen at 8 a.m. the following morning, according to its website.

Home Depot

Home Depot will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and will return to normal hours the following day, according to the company's website.

Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware stores are independently owned and operated, but most will be closed on Thanksgiving, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

"Each Ace Hardware location has the ability to determine their operating hours, so the hours may vary per location for the upcoming holidays," the spokesperson said. "Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours on holidays."

PetCo

PetCo will be closed on Thanksgiving, but most will open at 8 a.m. the following morning for Black Friday, a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

PetSmart

PetSmart will also be closed for Thanksgiving but will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday, a spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

Macy's

Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving so employees "can spend time with loved ones," the retailer said in a statement.

JCPenney

JCPenney stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, the retailer told FOX Business.

REI

REI will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, according to its website.

"Outdoor retailer REI Co-op will again close its more than 190 locations—stores, distribution centers, adventure centers, call centers, and headquarters—on Thanksgiving and Black Friday and pay its 15,000 employees to Opt Outside," the company confirmed.