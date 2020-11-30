Here are the major retailers offering big Cyber Monday deals

Even though deals have been available online for weeks, shoppers are expected to hit their favorite retail websites in record numbers this Cyber Monday.

While some retailers are offering deals all day, others will be offering up a slate of discounts all week long as shoppers increasingly hunt for their gifts online rather than in person this season.

On Monday alone, shoppers are projected to spend a record-breaking $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion, representing a 15% to 35% increase in spending since last year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Here are the major retailers offering Cyber Monday discounts:

Amazon

Although Amazon had its own shopping holiday -- Prime Day -- in October, the company is not short of deals for Cyber Monday.

As of Monday, the company has upward of 1,000 active deals on its website, which were broken up by category. The retailer also noted a separate section for small and independent businesses which make up more than 50% of the items sold on Amazon.

Some of Amazon's "deals of the day" include 25% off Samsung TVs and up to 20% off select HP monitors, laptops and desktops.

Amazon shoppers can also get up to 40% off on smart home products, up to 30% off on Lacoste apparel, and up to 15% off on PC gaming laptops, desktops and monitors.

Best Buy

Best Buy is also offering a range of discounts on its most popular electronics with some smart TVs seeing a more than $500 reduction.

Its featured deals of the day include various Samsung smart TVs with discounts ranging from $50 to $600 off. The retailer is also offering a $30 reduction on Amazon's Echo and a $100 reduction for some HP laptops.

Consumers can also nab Sony noise-canceling headphones for under $280, down from the original price of $350.

Meanwhile, consumers can save $90 on select Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones as well as upward of $100 on select Apple Macbook Pro models.

Staples

Rather than just one day, Staples is offering a full week of savings. Consumers can save up to $100 off on select computers while paying as little as $17.99 for select streaming and smart home devices.

Some monitors are on sale for $90 while some gaming and office chairs are on sale for roughly $60.

Target

Like Staples, Target is also offering a full week of deals that will run through Dec. 5.

The big-box retailer is offering up savings including up to 50% off on select furniture, up to 30% off on home decor, up to 40% off on select bedding and bath products as well as 25% off select beauty products.

Consumers can also save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 6.

However, on Monday only, shoppers can save an extra 15% on select items ranging from video games to kitchen supplies and cold weather gear.

Like Best Buy, the retailer is also offering flash deals throughout the day for anything from electronics to cookware.

Walmart

The retail behemoth has nearly 2,000 products on sale Monday ranging from toys and electronics to fashion, beauty and home essentials. Many of the products are also eligible for next-day delivery, free two-day shipping or in-store pickup.

The deals include roughly $100 off Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Consumers can also get a Lenovo Chromebook for $160 or a 60-inch Smart LED TV for just under $300.

Clothing and accessories are up to 70% off. Select diamond stud earnings dropped in price to $80.

Meanwhile, family pajamas are up to 50% off and clothing is up to 60% off.

