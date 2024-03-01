Major California mall places restrictions on times minors can shop unsupervised after teenage brawl

New age restrictions are now in place for minors wanting to visit a Los Angeles area mall following a massive brawl in December 2023.

The Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, which is described on its website as the largest shopping center in the western U.S., will no longer allow unsupervised shoppers under the age of 18 after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The accompanying adult must be at least 21 years old and has to remain with the minor(s) at all times after 3 p.m. If that's not possible, the minor(s) must leave the property.

Up to four minors can be accompanied by the same adult, but they must stay together, and the adult is responsible for the actions of the minors they are supervising at the mall.

"We are committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all of our guests," the mall wrote on its website when announcing the new policy, which begins March 1.

The mall said minors, and the adults with them, may be required to provide "acceptable proof of age" with an ID that includes a photograph and date of birth, such as driver's licenses, state-issued IDs, military IDs, school IDs or passports.

Anyone without "acceptable documentation" when asked to provide it will be asked to leave the property or denied entry.

The same rules apply to employees at the mall under the age of 18, according to the shopping center's policy.

Minors are allowed to continue working inside their place of employment after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but must adhere to the new rules within the mall if their shift ends during the hours the policy is in effect.

The new policy stems from a disturbance involving "more than 1,000 young people" on Dec. 30, 2023, that resulted in five arrests and three injuries, including a police officer, FOX 11 LA reported.

The incident ultimately spread to 30 businesses inside the mall and was only diffused after Torrance police used riot gear, according to the outlet.