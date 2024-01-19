Macy's will close these five stores following layoffs of more than 2,300 employees

Macy’s will close five locations permanently. The closures come as part of a move first reported Thursday by the Wall Street Journal that includes the retailer eliminating about 2,350 jobs.

"As we prepare to deploy a new strategy to meet the needs of an everchanging consumer and marketplace, we made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce by 3.5% to become a more streamlined company," a Macy’s spokesperson told FOX Business.

The company reported in late October that there were around 500 Macy’s locations. It also owns Bluemercury and Bloomingdale’s.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % M MACY'S INC. 17.64 -0.30 -1.67%

The impacted Macy’s stores, located in four states, will hold clearance sales over about 8-12 weeks.

The following stores are the ones that Macy’s has decided to close:

Macy’s Ballston (Arlington, Virginia) Macy’s Bay Fair (San Leandro, California) Macy’s Kukui Grove (Lihue, Hawaii) Macy’s Simi Valley Town Center (Simi Valley, California) Macy’s Governor’s Square (Tallahassee, Florida)

Sarah-Rumpf Whitten contributed to this report