Los Angeles fire engulfs shipping containers near bottlenecked port, nearly 100 firefighters respond

Los Angeles firefighters responded Wednesday to a blaze not far from the Port of Los Angeles where shipping containers were in flames, authorities said.

A call came in just before 2:40 p.m. about a fire at a yard in Los Angeles' Wilmington neighborhood a few north of the busy port, the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox News.

A plume of black smoke was seen from long distances well beyond the site.

A department spokesman said 88 firefighters were at the scene and several shipping containers were on fire.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was also sending 10 more, the LAFD said.

No injuries were reported.