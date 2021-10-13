Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Los Angeles fire engulfs shipping containers near bottlenecked port, nearly 100 firefighters respond

No injuries were reported

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 13

Los Angeles firefighters responded Wednesday to a blaze not far from the Port of Los Angeles where shipping containers were in flames, authorities said. 

Several shipping containers were on fire Wednesday in a yard near the Port of Los Angeles, authorities said.  (KTTV)

A call came in just before 2:40 p.m. about a fire at a yard in Los Angeles' Wilmington neighborhood a few north of the busy port, the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox News. 

A plume of black smoke was seen from long distances well beyond the site.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a yard near the Port of Los Angeles on Wednesday.  (KTTV)

A department spokesman said 88 firefighters were at the scene and several shipping containers were on fire. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was also sending 10 more, the LAFD said. 

Fire trucks spray water onto a fire in a Los Angeles shipping yard.  (KTTV)

No injuries were reported. 