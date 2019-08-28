Lord & Taylor will sell to clothing rental service for $100 million

Hudson’s Bay will sell Lord & Taylor to clothing rental subscription service Le Tote for $100 million, the company announced Wednesday.

Le Tote will gain control over 38 Lord & Taylor stores, its online sales and all of its inventory, and the company says it plans to extend employment offers to “the vast majority” of Lord & Taylor’s workers.

The upcoming sale comes after the struggling department store shuttered its New York City Fifth Avenue flagship earlier this year, weeks after luxury retailer Barneys filed for bankruptcy and as J.C. Penney plans to work with restricting advisers to reduce its debt.

The multi-million sale is a reflection of retailers being plagued by the rise of e-commerce. An estimated 12,000 retail stores are expected to close this year, and more than 7,500 have already shuttered, according to Coresight Research, which tracks store openings and closings. To compare, 5,864 closed in 2018, according to the same report.

Renting the runway instead of buying it seems to be the future of retail as more clothing stores start offering rental subscription options in recent months. American Eagle and Urban Outfitters started renting out jeans, tops, bottoms and dresses earlier this year for between $50 and $88 per month. And Rent-the-Runway, which pioneered the luxury rental clothing space when it launched in 2009 by loaning out designer dresses, has since expanded its model to everyday clothing and work wear.

“We’re excited to have reached an agreement with Le Tote that creates a new model for Lord + Taylor, bringing together fashion rental subscriptions with traditional retail,” said Hudson Bay’s CEO Helena Foulkes in a statement.

“Le Tote’s leadership and innovative approach is the best path forward for Lord + Taylor, its loyal customers and dedicated associates. For HBC, this transaction builds upon our previous bold actions, further enabling us to focus on our greatest opportunities, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay.”

Hudson's Bay will receive $75 million in cash once the deal closes ahead of the 2019 holiday season, and a secured promissory note for $25 million payable in cash after two years. Hudson's Bay will also receive an equity stake in Le Tote, two seats on the company’s board of directors and certain rights as a minority shareholder.