LeBron James collectibles head to Foot Locker: Report

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is one of several NBA players who will be featured in a new line of figurines sold at Foot Locker stores through a collaboration with collectible-maker Funko Inc., according to a report Monday.

The James figurine will sell for $15 at about 60 U.S. store locations and more than 200 House of Hoops outlets, Bloomberg reported. Other figurines, featuring New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis and Houston Rockets star James Harden, will be available in early 2019 and sell for $13 each.

A Funko representative confirmed details of the partnership. Foot Locker did not immediately return a request for comment.

The deal comes as Foot Locker and other sports retailers contend with a sales slowdown as customers turn from traditional retail options to e-commerce. James is a Nike athlete, and Nike products compose a large portion of Foot Locker’s revenue.

A top manufacturer of collectibles, Funko is best known for its large-headed figurines. The company has made collectible figurines for Disney-owned Marvel, Star Wars, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and various other properties.

Funko reported a net sales increase of 24 percent to $176.9 million in its most recent fiscal quarter. The stock has gained 114 percent this year.