Kraft Mac & Cheese Black Friday novelty box sells out in seconds at Walmart

A Black Friday novelty bulk box of Kraft Mac & Cheese sold out almost instantly, according to shoppers.

The 65-Inch Mac Friday Box, which was sold at Walmart and went on sale online at midnight on Black Friday, was shaped to look like a flat-screen television (a Black Friday staple) and sold for $19.37, a reference to the year Kraft Mac & Cheese was introduced.

The box contained 65 regular-size boxes of the children’s favorite, making the Black Friday deal a 75% discount. Kraft Mac & Cheese normally retails for around $1.29.

"Never went in stock," one TikTok commenter wrote underneath influencer SnachwithZach’s post on the deal.

A second wrote, "12:02…. Not working. I stayed up for this."

A third mac and cheese fan lamented, "for anyone curious, this did not last 5 seconds. no, I'm not kidding."

Another wrote, "Sold out as soon as I added one to my cart."

The box was not only shaped like a flat-screen. It also jokingly said it was part of the "65 Original Flavor Series" and featured "4K noodles."

Its description said, "Harnessing cutting-edge flavor technology, this box delivers over 4,000 perfectly calibrated noodles, tuned for maximum cheesiness," according to the Food Network.

As of Saturday evening, clicking the Mac Friday box deal at Walmart.com reveals a broken link that says, "We couldn’t find this page."

FOX Business has reached out to Kraft and Walmart for comment.