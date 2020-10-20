Kohl's to launch private-label athleisure brand

Kohl's is making an even bigger investment into the growing athleisure wear category by launching an exclusive clothing line for men and women this spring.

The company on Tuesday announced plans to launch its specialty athleisure brand, FLX, within select stores and online at Kohls.com in March 2021.

Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer, said the move is an effort by the company in strengthening its position "as a destination for active and casual apparel."

It also comes amid a time when customers have increasingly been shopping for a more comfortable and casual lifestyle, Howe added.

FLX is described as a modern athleisure line for both men and women wherein pieces are said to be made with high-quality performance fabrics with functional details.

The new clothing line offers core apparel from bottoms, shorts and tees as well as seasonal pieces including fleece, jackets and layering pieces. The line is also available in plus and big and tall sizes.

The line will accompany Kohl’s current private and national brand portfolio of athleisure wear includes Tek Gear, Adidas, Champion, Under Armour and Nike, as well as and casual brands such as Sonoma Goods for Life, Croft & Barrow and Columbia.

The company has also expanded its selection by offering Under Armour and Adidas Plus as well as Under Armour Big & Tall.

In building upon its investment, Kohl's has already increased the square footage of its activewear area by 25% in approximately 160 stores and launched Adidas shop-in-shops in 175 stores across the country.

