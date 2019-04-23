Kohl's to accept Amazon returns for free throughout the US

Kohl’s on Tuesday said it would accept returns for Amazon customers at all of its more than 1,150 U.S. stores starting later this summer, marking a major expansion of its partnership with the e-commerce giant.

The company said returns for eligible items will be accepted for free beginning on July 1, without a need for the original box or a shipping label. The service was originally available only in Los Angeles, Chicago and Milwaukee as part of a pilot program.

“We are thrilled to bring Amazon Returns at Kohl’s to all of our stores across the country,” Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said in a statement. “Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty. This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers.”

Kohl’s shares rose more than 9% in trading Tuesday after the announcement. The returns program will be active across all 48 states that have Kohl’s stores.

In addition to the returns program, Kohl’s recently announced that it will carry Amazon products, such as the Fire Stick and Echo Dot, in more than 200 store locations. Those plans appear to be unaffected by Amazon’s recent announcement that it would shutter dozens of pop-up kiosks, including some in Kohl’s stores, as part of its shifting approach to brick-and-mortar retail.