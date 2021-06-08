Kanye West's Yeezy Gap Line drops $200 jacket — and it's already sold out

The first item from Kayne West’s clothing line with Gap dropped – and it appears to already be sold out.

The rapper launched a single item from his anticipated Yeezy Gap Line, a $200 unisex blue puffer jacket that became available for preorder on Tuesday and is already unavailable hours after it dropped. A spokesperson for Gap told FOX Business in an email the waiting room for pre-orders of the jacket "will reopen soon."

The bright blue jacket, launched on West's 44th birthday, is made from recycled nylon. It's slated to ship this fall and will be the start of a 10-year deal with West and the retailer. The Yeezy Gap Line, announced last year, will roll out apparel for women, men and kids.

The line is tailored to younger shoppers offering items like basics, T-shirts, hoodies and joggers and West will keep ownership over the Yeezy brand, Reuters previously reported.

West made a name for himself in the fashion industry with his lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas. Yeezy has been valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS, according to Bloomberg.

"Floating projections" of the jacket from Yeezy Gap Line will pop up at a number of locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.