J.C. Penney reopens dozens more stores days after filing for bankruptcy protection

J.C. Penney temporarily shuttered its 846 stores across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic

By FOXBusiness
Fox Business Briefs: Coronavirus pushes another retailer over the edge as J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy; Kroger is giving $130 million to its employees to say thank you for working during the pandemic.

Days after filing for bankruptcy protection, J.C. Penney is reopening dozens of stores across the country Wednesday that were temporarily closed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Hundreds of J.C. Penney Co. stores have reopened. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images). 

The Texas-based department store, which filed for bankruptcy protection last week, will reopen its El Paso store inside the Cielo Vista Mall. The mall is one of the busiest in the U.S. and reopened May 1 when stay-at-home orders were lifted.

Nearly a dozen other stores will reopen in Ohio, the chain announced.

J.C. PENNEY TO PERMANENTLY CLOSE ABOUT 242 STORES AS PART OF BANKRUPTCY PLAN

The retailer will now have a total of 153 fully open stores nationwide, joining other store openings in Rhode Island, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Kansas and Colorado. Each is also providing contactless curbside pickup for shoppers who order online and want to pick up at stores. The chain has implemented contact-free payment options in stores.

SEPHORA WANTS TO BACK OUT OF J.C. PENNEY STORES 

J.C. Penney temporarily shuttered its 846 stores across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. The store plans to cut its retail locations to around 604.

