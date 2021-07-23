Inflation check: These companies are raising their prices

If it seems as if you’re paying more for everyday items, your suspicions are correct.

As inflationary rates hit a 13-year high in the U.S., many companies are raising prices to offset higher costs for materials such as aluminum and lumber, in addition to rising prices for gas and vehicles.

According to AAA, gas prices are averaging $3.15 per gallon, the highest in at least seven years.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the White House say the inflation trend is temporary, but corporate chieftains aren’t waiting for the final verdict: They’re already taking action in the form of price hikes.

FOX Business is tracking the companies that are passing higher costs along to their customers.

WALL STREET ISN'T SO SURE INFLATION IS TRANSITORY

Kimberly Clark

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KMB KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP. 135.66 +0.71 +0.53%

With Americans seeing the coronavirus pandemic in the rear-view mirror, the Irving, Texas-based company was forced to raise prices on its toilet paper products after the company said that it expected to earn between $6.65 and $6.90 per share, down from a previously projected $7.55. Along with falling share prices, the company’s net sales growth is projected to be 1% to 3 %, lower than the prior 3% to 5% growth.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CUTS FORECAST AS INFLATION HEADWINDS INTENSIFY

Harley-Davidson

Ticker Security Last Change Change % HOG HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. 40.61 +0.58 +1.45%

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle builder indicated prices will continue to rise with inflation. Materials such as aluminum and lumber costs saw the biggest inflationary increases. Transportation costs have increased as shipping times have slowed. To offset rising costs for the company, Harley-Davidson will implement a 2% surcharge.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON WARNS INFLATION HEADWINDS WILL PERSIST

Whirlpool

WHIRLPOOL WARNS INFLATION TO DELIVER $1B BLOW

Ticker Security Last Change Change % WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 219.52 +4.84 +2.25%

Appliance maker Whirlpool set a 12% price hike to offset inflationary costs. Many say this inflationary surge is temporary, but Whirlpool's Mark Bitzer believes it can be an ongoing issue for many companies, and that Whirlpool itself could lose a staggering $1 billion. Despite higher inflation, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company's sales jumped 32%.

General Mills and Constellation Brands

FOOD AND BEVERAGE GIANTS SOUND INFLATION ALARM

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GIS GENERAL MILLS, INC. 59.40 +0.60 +1.02%

General Mills, which produces brands including Cheerios and Betty Crocker, expects total input cost inflation of about 7% during the current fiscal year. The company also sees higher costs associated with securing incremental capacity and logistics.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STZ CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. 224.58 +0.74 +0.33%

Constellation Brands, whose brands include Corona beer, Svedka vodka and other alcoholic beverages, is also raising prices, according to CFO Garth Hankinson.

"We expect significant inflation headwinds to ramp up during the second half of our fiscal year," Hankinson said during his company's most recent earnings conference call.

FOX Business' Jonathan Garber contributed to this article.