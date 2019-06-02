IKEA recreates ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Friends’ living rooms in ad campaign

IKEA is helping people decorate their living rooms to look like the ones seen in “The Simpsons,” “Stranger Things” and “Friends.”

The Swedish furniture chain launched an ad campaign in the United Arab Emirates that brings to life the iconic living rooms that were featured in the popular TV shows. Titled “IKEA Real Life Series,” a team took two months to select furniture and decorative pieces that matched the living rooms in “The Simpsons,” “Stranger Things” and “Friends” and placed them together in a 3D software to make it look as close as possible to what was seen on TV, Ad Week reported.

“The IKEA team worked closely with the creatives for months. They went through hundreds of items to find the perfect pieces that would bring those iconic rooms,” Vinod Jayan, IKEA’s managing director in the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Oman, told Ad Week.

Customers can view the recreated iconic living rooms on the company's website and buy all the products that are featured.

"We brought to life the iconic living rooms of the most beloved families of all times, through tons of furniture combinations in lots of different styles and sizes - and at affordable prices," the chain wrote on its website. "We’ve grouped all the products for each room for you, so it’s easy to recreate what you see here in your own home."

“The Simpsons” living room, dubbed the “room for families,” includes a three-seat sofa, table lamp and a picture frame to match the one hanging above the couch like in the cartoon show.

"The Simpsons" recreated living room also featured the crooked picture frame hanging above the couch. (IKEA)

The “Friends” recreation, called “room for mates,” has a variety of throw pillows, console and side tables listed to help customers replicate the set.

The recreated "Friends" set is described as a "room for mates." (IKEA)

For the “Stranger Things” living room, described as a “room for everyone,” paint and LED lighting are among the products to recreate the alphabet wall seen on season 1.

IKEA recreated the living room of "Stranger Things" for its most recent campaign in UAE. (IKEA)

The ads will not only appear in the IKEA catalog, but will also be created at some of the chain’s locations in the Middle East.