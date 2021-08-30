IKEA piloting furniture buyback, resale program

IKEA is going green with the launch of a new Buyback & Resell program in the U.S. on Monday.

The service, which will be piloted at IKEA Conshohocken in Pennsylvania through Sept. 19, will allow loyalty customers to return gently used, fully assembled furniture for an in-store credit.

The items will then be available for resale in the retailer's "as-is" section. All IKEA products accepted by the service will be reviewed based on condition, age, and functionality.

Eligible IKEA products include office drawer cabinets, small structures with drawers, display storage, sideboards, bookcases and shelf units, small tables, multimedia furniture, cabinets, dining tables and desks and chairs and stools without upholstery.

The pilot program is part of the retailer's goal to transition to a more circular and climate positive business model by 2030. IKEA has already launched a global repurchase program in 27 other countries, including Britain, Australia, Canada, France, Japan, Italy, Germany and Russia, according to the New York Times.

"At IKEA, we are passionate about making sustainable living easy and affordable for the many, and want to be part of a future that’s better for both people and the planet," IKEA U.S. Country Sustainability Manager Jennifer Keesson said. "We hope the Buy Back & Resell service inspires our customers to live a more sustainable life at home while giving their used furniture another life and a second home."

IKEA plans to roll out the Buyback & Resell service to additional select markets across the United States, with the ultimate goal of making it permanent at all of its U.S. locations in the future. The global off-the-shelf second hand furniture market is expected to grow to $16.55 billion by the end of 2025.