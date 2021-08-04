Home Depot brings back mask requirement for customers, contractors and employees

Home Depot stores are again requiring coronavirus masks to be worn indoors by all customers, contractors and employees due to the delta variant, the company announced Monday.

The new rules also apply to Home Depot’s distribution centers, offices and at the homes or businesses of customers where work is being done.

"We’ll ask customers to wear masks while in our stores and continue to offer masks to those who don’t have one," the company said in a statement.

Home Depot is also urging its employees to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations and is offering assistance with childcare, transportation and making appointments. Employees can go here for more information.

The retailer initially began requiring masks on July 22, 2020, as cases were surging around the country last year. Young children and customers with a "valid medical condition" were exempt – but they were asked to speak with a store employee before entering.

Home Depot lifted the previous mask mandate on May 17 for vaccinated individuals after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its coronavirus guidance – a move the Biden administration reversed last week.

Current CDC suggestions now say even vaccinated people should wear masks indoors, and some businesses and state and local governments have adopted that guidance as a new rule.

Although mask rules are unpopular among many shoppers, the pandemic has proven an economic boon for Home Depot.

The chain reported a whopping 31% increase in same-store sales in the first quarter this year as pandemic lockdowns prompted Americans to upgrade their living spaces at an unprecedented rate. Net sales reached $37.5 billion, more than $2.5 billion better than estimates, Reuters reported at the time.

The retailer is scheduled to reveal its second quarter performance on Aug. 17.