Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Home Depot
Published

Florida GOP pulls immigration merchandise after Home Depot pushback

Florida GOP removes shirts and hats after retailer objects to logo mimicking company branding

close
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, discusses President Donald Trump's plan to deal with states whose cities have sanctuary policies in place on 'Varney & Co.' video

Sanctuary cities may soon lose critical federal funding over immigration decisions

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, discusses President Donald Trump's plan to deal with states whose cities have sanctuary policies in place on 'Varney & Co.'

The Republican Party of Florida removed deportation-themed shirts, hats and other merchandise from its website that featured a logo similar to Home Depot's after the retailer raised objections.

Sales of the items, which had a "Deport Depot" logo and were still available for purchase as of Saturday afternoon, counted as political contributions, the Miami Herald reported. The merchandise and a post about it on X were removed hours later, the outlet reported. 

A Home Depot spokesperson told FOX Business that the company doesn't allow any organization to use its branding or logo for commercial purposes.

HOME DEPOT STORES REMAIN OPEN DESPITE BECOMING TARGET OF TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

An employee pushes a cart loaded with wood inside a Home Depot store in Roseville, California, on Feb. 24, 2025.

A worker at a Home Depot store in California pushes a cart full of lumber. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Florida GOP told the Miami Herald that it was confident that "no reasonable person would think it’s the logo of a company" and that the group was "proving a point by highlighting a recognizable symbol." The merchandise was an attempt to advertise the state's planned second immigration detention facility, according to reports.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was opening a second immigration detention center in the northern part of the state which he dubbed "Deportation Depot." 

DeSantis' office deferred comment to the Republican Party of Florida. FOX Business reached out to the Republican Party of Florida for comment. 

VICE PRESIDENT VANCE VOWS TRUMP ADMIN WILL 'USE EVERYTHING' IT CAN TO INCREASE NUMBER OF CRIMINAL DEPORTATIONS

The Home Depot in Monrovia, California

A Home Depot next to where a man was hit and killed on the 210 Freeway on Thursday as he tried to flee federal agents raiding the business on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 in Monrovia, CA.  (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

There have been some immigration enforcement operations, including raids, around Home Depot stores, particularly where day laborers often gather in parking lots, according to reports. 

A Home Depot store in the Bronx

A Home Depot store in the Bronx borough of New York, US, on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.  (Oscar B. Castillo/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In early June, several people were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Paramount, a city in Los Angeles County, one of many raids carried out by ICE across the city, according to reports. It ignited a wave of violence as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, urging the Trump administration to end deportations.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Home Depot deferred comment to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS told FOX Business at the time that there was no "raid" at the Home Depot in Los Angeles and that DHS has a nearby office in Paramount.