Florida GOP pulls immigration merchandise after Home Depot pushback

The Republican Party of Florida removed deportation-themed shirts, hats and other merchandise from its website that featured a logo similar to Home Depot's after the retailer raised objections.

Sales of the items, which had a "Deport Depot" logo and were still available for purchase as of Saturday afternoon, counted as political contributions, the Miami Herald reported. The merchandise and a post about it on X were removed hours later, the outlet reported.

A Home Depot spokesperson told FOX Business that the company doesn't allow any organization to use its branding or logo for commercial purposes.

The Florida GOP told the Miami Herald that it was confident that "no reasonable person would think it’s the logo of a company" and that the group was "proving a point by highlighting a recognizable symbol." The merchandise was an attempt to advertise the state's planned second immigration detention facility, according to reports.

Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was opening a second immigration detention center in the northern part of the state which he dubbed "Deportation Depot."

DeSantis' office deferred comment to the Republican Party of Florida. FOX Business reached out to the Republican Party of Florida for comment.

There have been some immigration enforcement operations, including raids, around Home Depot stores, particularly where day laborers often gather in parking lots, according to reports.

In early June, several people were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Paramount, a city in Los Angeles County, one of many raids carried out by ICE across the city, according to reports. It ignited a wave of violence as demonstrators clashed with law enforcement, urging the Trump administration to end deportations.

Home Depot deferred comment to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). DHS told FOX Business at the time that there was no "raid" at the Home Depot in Los Angeles and that DHS has a nearby office in Paramount.