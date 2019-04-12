Fisher-Price recalls 'Rock 'N Play' sleepers linked to infant deaths

article

Fisher-Price issued a recall notice for 4.7 million of its “Rock ‘n Play Sleepers” after the devices were linked to the roll-over deaths of more than 30 infants since 2009, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Friday.

The company said it would refund purchases for the sleepers. The Rock ‘n Play Sleepers are sold at major retail outlets at prices ranging from $40 to $149, according to the notice.

“Since the 2009 product introduction, over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” the notice said.

The recall notice came days after Fisher-Price and the U.S. CPSC jointly issued an alert warning parents to stop using the sleepers when their infants displayed the capacity to roll over. The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a similar warning, urging parents to discontinue use of the product for children over than three months and calling on the CPSC to issue an immediate recall.

A separate Consumer Reports investigation linked the device to at least 32 infant deaths, including some for babies younger than the 3-month-old benchmark from Fisher-Price’s original warning.

“We continue to stand by the safety of the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper, as it meets all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards organization, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturing Association (JPMA),” Fisher-Price said in a message on its website. “Since the alert, we are also aware of an article by Consumer Reports regarding the safety of inclined sleeping. We continue to work closely with the Consumer Product Safety Commission regarding the safe use of our products, including the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.”

Fisher-Price is a unit of Mattel.