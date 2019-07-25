Here’s how much Americans have spent on online shopping over the last 10 years

In an attempt to meet the demands of online shopping, the United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) announced Tuesday that it will begin offering delivery services seven days a week.

Continue Reading Below

The company also said it was setting up a subsidiary that would focus on expanding its drone-delivery options by filing for certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Back in May, FedEx announced it would also move to 7-day shipping, Bloomberg reported at the time. Both companies are expected to begin seven-day delivery on Jan. 1, 2020.

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) already delivers packages on Sunday, particularly through its Priority Mail Express service, the agency confirmed to FOX Business. The USPS will also help UPS to meet its 7-day delivery promise.

These services are moving to 7-day delivery at a time when e-commerce sales have skyrocketed over the last 10 years and Americans are putting down billions of dollars for items purchased online.

Advertisement

Over the last 10 years, Americans have increased their spending on e-commerce by more than $100 billion, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Back in the first quarter of 2009, Americans spent $34 billion on online retail sales. Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2019, Americans spent $137.7 billion -- which accounted for 10.2 percent of total sales made during that time, according to the U.S. Census.

Americans are also increasingly using online shopping services like Amazon on a regular basis.

According to a 2018 NPR/Marist Poll, 69 percent of Americans said they have purchased something online, with 43 percent of Americans said they are regular online shoppers.

The poll also found that 2 percent of Americans said they shop online every day, while 16 percent said they shop online at least once a week and 25 percent said they shop online at least once a month.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 117.31 +2.92 +2.55% FDX FEDEX CORPORATION 175.48 -0.53 -0.30% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,986.24 -14.57 -0.73%

Among those who do shop online, 92 percent said they bought items through Amazon, the poll found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

In its Tuesday announcement, UPS also said it would add 12,000 new package pickup locations inside CVS, Michaels Co. and Advance Auto Parts stores. The extra locations would bring the number of pickup points UPS has in the U.S. to 21,000 and 40,000 globally.

FOX Business’ Kathleen Joyce contributed to this report.