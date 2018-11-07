Facebook, Macy's opening small business pop-up stores

Facebook is partnering with Macy’s to launch pop-up shops that showcase products from roughly 100 small businesses that utilize the social media platform, the company said in a blog post.

The pop-up stores will open gradually at Macy’s stores in nine cities starting this week through early February. Cities that will play host include New York, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Fort Lauderdale.

“All over the world people are running businesses, big and small, that have inspiring stories and we want to help them succeed. We are thrilled to be partnering with one of the world’s biggest retailers to bring some of those businesses to a physical store this holiday season,” Facebook Director of North America Marketing Michelle Klein told TechCrunch.

Facebook said the small businesses featured at the pop-ups will be “digital-native brands” that utilize Facebook and Instagram. Their products will be on display at Macy’s “The Market” – a sub-unit of the retail giant’s stores meant to highlight new companies.

Companies participating in the promotion include Charleston Gourmet Burger Company, clothing company Two Blind Brothers and apparel brand Love Your Melon, among dozens of others.

This is the first time that Facebook has opened pop-up stores. Fellow tech giant Amazon is currently rolling out its own cashier-less brick-and-mortar stores throughout the U.S.