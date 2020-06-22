Facebook looking to take over Neiman Marcus space in NYC: Report

Facebook is eyeing a takeover of Neiman Marcus' Hudson Yards location in New York City, according to a report by fashion publication Women's Wear Daily.

According to a source cited in WWD's report, real estate developer Related Companies is in talks with the social media giant to acquire all three floors of Neiman Marcus' 188,000-square-foot space.

“Neiman wants out. Hudson Yards wants them out. They are figuring out an exit agreement,” the source told the publication.

The news comes following Neiman Marcus' Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing on May 7, which allows the retailer to back out of its lease with no penalties.

Facebook, Neiman Marcus and Related Companies did not immediately return FOX Business' requests for comment.

Facebook has already acquired more than 1.5 million square feet of space in the same development as Neiman Marcus' Hudson Yards location after signing a lease in November 2019.

